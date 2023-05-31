Person overcome by fumes after chemical spillage in Shropshire hamlet

Firefighters in hazmat suits and the ambulance service were called to Romsley, between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, around 1.30pm today following reports of a hazardous substance spillage.
The fire service scrambled two fire engines from Bridgnorth and Telford Central with hazmat officers in attendance.
A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was caused by a spillage from a small bottle of chemicals in the back of a van.
An ambulance was also called due to a casualty on the scene who is understood to have been overcome by fumes.
The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
The incident was declared over at 2.50pm after fire crews used a hose reel jet to make the spillage safe.