Bridgnorth looks back in time as it holds its annual history week

Photographer Eddie Brown is holding an exhibition of pictures during Bridgnorth History Week

Bridgnorth History Week is taking place from Monday, May 22 until Saturday, May 27, with some activities going in to the half term.

And this year there has been an emphasis on workshops to allow residents to uncover their own histories and pasts.

Emma Spenser from Bridgnorth Library and Tourist information Centre, which are putting on History Week, said: "There's a whole gamut of stuff that is happening all week from a children's fun trail that we launched Monday but that is going on all week and throughout half term.

"There is also a house history workshop, a guided walk around the town on Thursday, the town hall is opening for us also on Thursday, and we are holding a workshop into getting started with ancestry.

"This is our 17th history week, and it is always very popular as we try to pack in as much as we can to allow people to uncover the history of our wonderful town, but this year we wanted to focus on workshops so they can do things themselves."

She added that anybody with a Shropshire library pass can access ancestry databases for free and she is urging people interested in looking into their family tree to visit the Friday workshop to learn how to do it.

Also in Bridgnorth History Week is a special exhibition by former Express & Star photographer and Bridgnorth resident, Eddie Brown, who will be displaying his archive of photos taken of various views of Bridgnorth, and the local people, in St. Leonard's Church from May 24 to June 7.