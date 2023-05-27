Crash involving motorcyclist closes road near Bridgnorth

The A442 at Dudmaston Hall. Photo: Google

Emergency services were called to the A442 outside Dudmaston Hall at Quatt shortly after 7am after receiving reports of an RTC involving one motorcycle.

West Mercia Police announced at 8.05am that the road - linking Bridgnorth and Kidderminster - was still closed at the scene of the crash.

A spokeswoman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said one male casualty was in the care of paramedics after a fire crew from Bridgnorth was sent to the scene.