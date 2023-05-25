Gas company completes one if its 'most challenging jobs' as unpopular road works removed

The gas works in Bridgnorth have finally finished

The works to replace a new mains pipe along Bridgnorth bridge by Cadent Gas has seen temporary lights in the town since mid-April.

The gas mains replacement was meant to be completed by May 2, but the utility company had to extend the works for a further three weeks due to the installation being among "the most challenging jobs" they had ever conducted.

The work has proved unpopular in the town causing road delays and a fall in revenues to local trades. Some business have complained that trade had dropped by 80 per cent since work started on Bridge Street, although Cadent Gas has offered compensation.

Craig Chittem, project manager at Cadent said the gas main that needed replacing was one of the oldest in the network.

He added: “This is one of the most challenging jobs I’ve worked on. The gas pipe that runs through the bridge is one of the oldest in our network and many of the challenges were only uncovered when we began the works."

The work, which saw the gas company "thread" a pipe along the entire length of Bridgnorth Bridge has now been completed, with the temporary traffic lights removed and a temporary 10mph speed limit lifted on Thursday (May 24).