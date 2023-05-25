Notification Settings

Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir seeks new recruits

By Richard Williams

A Shropshire all-male choir is seeking new members.

Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir

Founded in 1962, Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir has over the years performed both locally and internationally.

The group rehearses every Monday evenings, between 7.15pm and 9pm, at AFC Bridgnorth Football Club in Innage Lane.

In an appeal for new members, a spokesperson for the choir said: "Are you a male? Do you like to sing? Then why don't you come along to Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir rehearsal and see what you think.

"It's a friendly choir, singing a variety of repertoire - even some music from the 21st century. You don't have to be able to read music either."

For those interested in joining, visit bridgnorthmalevoicechoir.org or call chairman Peter Cooke on 07771 982788 or secretary Terry Haynes on 07793 725854.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

