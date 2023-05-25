Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir seeks new recruits

Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir

Founded in 1962, Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir has over the years performed both locally and internationally.

The group rehearses every Monday evenings, between 7.15pm and 9pm, at AFC Bridgnorth Football Club in Innage Lane.

In an appeal for new members, a spokesperson for the choir said: "Are you a male? Do you like to sing? Then why don't you come along to Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir rehearsal and see what you think.

"It's a friendly choir, singing a variety of repertoire - even some music from the 21st century. You don't have to be able to read music either."