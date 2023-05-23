Police seek three men after Bridgnorth burglary in which copper leopard was taken

Police are appealing for help in finding three men wanted in connection with a Bridgnorth burglary

The burglary happened on Wednesday, May 17, during daylight hours when entry was forced via a back door to a property in Victoria Road.

Several ornaments plus a distinctive copper leopard were stolen from the address.

Officers from Bridgnorth Town and Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team say there is a possibility that there was a white Peugeot Boxer van involved in the burglary with vehicle registration number MC55 ARX.

They are seeking three men seen in the van.

The driver is described as being between 30 and 35 years of age with very short dark hair, tram lines in his eyebrows and tattoos on his neck.

Two other males were described as around the same age both wearing high-vis vests, polo shirts and gardening trousers. One has been described as "quite tubby" and the other was short with a comb-over hair style.