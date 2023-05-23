Lions club goes quackers as they prepare for Bridgnorth charity duck race

Lenny the Lion with fellow Bridgnorth Lions Nick Crowe, John Boydell, Howard Davies and Neil Flannery gearing up for the Bridgnorth Duck Race

The Bridgnorth Lions' Charity Duck Race has been running in the town since 2019, and this year returns to coincide with the town's carnival on Sunday, May 28.

From 3pm, hundreds of rubber ducks will be floated down the River Severn. Each duck is sponsored by an individual, business, or organisation, and the funds raised from the duck sponsorships go to support the charitable endeavours of the Bridgnorth Lions Club.

There are two races: a corporate race where larger ducks are sponsored at £30 each that starts at 3pm; and a second race at 3.30pm featuring individually sponsored ducks that cost £3 each.

Ducks can be sponsored from various retailers around Bridgnorth or on the day,

Organiser Martin Allen said: "The race takes place on the River Severn, a picturesque setting that adds to the charm and beauty of the event. Participants gather along the riverbank, eagerly watching as the ducks are released into the water adjacent to the rowing club.

"The ducks then make their way downstream, propelled by the natural current of the river with the finishing line being just in front of the bridge in Low Town.

"This year sees the return of the local favourite Donald who is competing in his fifth duck race. A heavily fancied veteran of the race, he will surely come under pressure from Daphne who has been seen regularly getting into shape via specialist fitness coach supplied by the local Bridgnorth Rowing club.