Delayed revamp of Bridgnorth Aldi set to begin

Aldi

Aldi in Bridgnorth, which first opened in June 2012, was due to close for a refurbishment on February 23.

The revamp is part of Aldi’s £600 million investment into improving its stores across the UK.

However, the planned changes to the Stourbridge Road store were delayed earlier this year but the budget supermarket has now said the construction works are to begin on Monday, May 22.

The German retailer says the four-month refurbishment will see limited car parking space available for shoppers at the Bridgnorth store and a one-way system set up on the car park.

The store will also have to close for approximately eight weeks from September 23, with the new, revamped supermarket opening its doors again on November 23.