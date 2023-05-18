Outgoing mayor finishes term with 'wonderful' coronation event

Karen Sawbridge has now stepped down as mayor

Councillor Karen Sawbridge was among 450 BEM award winners to be invited to the crowning of King Charles III on May 6.

And last weekend, the outgoing mayor also marked her "last proper" engagement by attending Bridgnorth Town Council's coronation tea.

The event, on Sunday, May 13, at Bridgnorth Community Hall between 2pm and 4pm was arranged by the town council was arranged mark this month's regal occasion.

Councillor Sawbridge, who stepped down after her year in office on Tuesday, said: "This event marked my last proper engagement as mayor and it was a wonderful event, with 88 attendees from the local area, and fantastic period tunes sung live by Ava Evergreen, who was dressed in war time attire, as was her husband.

"Even King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended our event, albeit via stand up cardboard lookalikes."

She said new mayor Rachel Connolly also attended the event, as did councillors Nicky and David Cooper, as well as Sarah Barlow along with employees of Bridgnorth Town Council and town clerk, Clare Turner.

Guests enjoyed freshly made sultana scones topped with strawberry jam and clotted cream, which were donated by the Castle Tea Rooms, as well as various homemade cakes and a selection of sandwiches, all served with endless cups of tea.