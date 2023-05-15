Community-run shop increases its fundraising target due to gas works

The gas works in Bridgnorth have been extended until May 26

Our Green Shop in Bridgnorth's Mill Street launched a community share initiative earlier this year to raise £10,800 for extra stock and equipment.

The shop, which sells zero waste wholefoods, local goods, plant based and organic food, environmental cleaners and household products, is a community-owned, not-for-profit business.

To monitor the progress of its fundraising, the pair of volunteers decided to create a "squirrel-o-meter" in the shop window featuring a red squirrel made by local artists Karen Chambers and Deb Parker.

So far, the Low Town shop has raised £6,000, but director, Brian Millington, says he has now had to extend the fundraising target by another £3,000 due to the ongoing gas works in Low Town, that have seen a third of its revenues wiped out.

Utilities company Cadent began digging up the road in Bridge Street in the town on April 11 to replaced a gas main.

The works were set to be completed on May 2, but Cadent Gas received permission from Shropshire Council to extend the works until May 26 - three weeks later than planned.

"Fortunately, our customers, members and volunteers are rallying around to help and making donations to help us reach our new target," said Mr Millington. “But the work in Low Town is likely to continue until at least May 26, by which date the shop will have lost over £4,000 of income”.

Whilst Cadent, the contractors working on the bridge, have said that some businesses affected can apply for compensation once the work has been completed, Mr Millington added: "Even if we are lucky enough to qualify for this compensation it will likely arrive far too late to save the shop."

The said the shop is accepting donations and customers and local people are invited to buy between £10 and £1,000 of community shares.

Everyone is welcome to come into the shop or people who wish to donate by buying shares can call 01746 763078.