Town Council to get a new mayor

Cllr Rachel Connolly will be Bridgnorth Mayor in the next municipal year

Councillor Rachel Connolly is to take over the chains of office at Bridgnorth Town Council at the annual Mayor Making ceremony in the market town on Tuesday, May 16.

Cllr Connolly, the current deputy mayor, is to replace Karen Sawbridge, who has served her term.

Cllr Sawbridge, who received a BEM in 2022 for services to grassroots football due to her patronage of Bridgnorth Rugby Football Club, ended her mayoral term on a high after attending the King's Coronation last week.

She was among over 450 BEM recipients to have been invited to the event by King Charles III.

However, she said Bridgnorth Town Council will be in good hands when councillor Connolly takes over at the ceremony at College House next week.

"Rachel will do an amazing job. She is very much a people person," said Councillor Sawbridge.