Rugby Club hands air ambulance a cheque after taking over town's Christmas sleigh

Phil Jeffries (centre) and Kirsty Brooks (right) present the cheque to Midlands Air Ambulance fundraising manager Maria Jones (left)

Bridgnorth Rugby Club raised the money during the town's Santa sleigh collections over the last few years.

The rugby club took over running the Christmas Santa sleigh in 2015 after the town's Round Table disbanded.

When the men's charity disbanded, there were fears the popular festive attraction would be stopped, until the rugby club stepped in.

Now Treasurer of the Mini and Junior section (M&J) at the rugby club Kirsty Brooks and the M&J Chairman Phil Jeffries presented the Midlands Air Ambulance with a helicopter-shaped big cheque for £4,273.98 this week.

A spokesperson for the Rugby club said: "Well done to all the M&J teams who take the Sleigh around the street of Bridgnorth during December.