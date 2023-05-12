Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rugby Club hands air ambulance a cheque after taking over town's Christmas sleigh

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire rugby club has handed over a cheque for more than £4,000 to the Midlands Air Ambulance.

Phil Jeffries (centre) and Kirsty Brooks (right) present the cheque to Midlands Air Ambulance fundraising manager Maria Jones (left)
Phil Jeffries (centre) and Kirsty Brooks (right) present the cheque to Midlands Air Ambulance fundraising manager Maria Jones (left)

Bridgnorth Rugby Club raised the money during the town's Santa sleigh collections over the last few years.

The rugby club took over running the Christmas Santa sleigh in 2015 after the town's Round Table disbanded.

When the men's charity disbanded, there were fears the popular festive attraction would be stopped, until the rugby club stepped in.

Now Treasurer of the Mini and Junior section (M&J) at the rugby club Kirsty Brooks and the M&J Chairman Phil Jeffries presented the Midlands Air Ambulance with a helicopter-shaped big cheque for £4,273.98 this week.

A spokesperson for the Rugby club said: "Well done to all the M&J teams who take the Sleigh around the street of Bridgnorth during December.

"Thanks to Nerys for organising the teams and routes and to Percy Arch for maintaining the Sleigh."

Bridgnorth
Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Grassroots
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News