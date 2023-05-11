Notification Settings

Councillor wants to clear up mucky Much Wenlock path

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

A councillor has said he is hoping to arrange for a mucky path in a Shropshire town to be resurfaced, following complaints from residents.

The muddy pathway in Much Wenlock (picture: Tina Rush, Twitter)
The muddy pathway in Much Wenlock (picture: Tina Rush, Twitter)

The rural footpath by the Bull Ring car park and Station Road which cuts off from The Crescent is used by schoolchildren and is popular with dog walkers.

But locals say it turns into a quagmire during heavy rain.

Taking to Twitter to complain about the mucky path, resident Tina Rush tweeted: "Shropshire Council, when are you going to sort this path out in Much Wenlock?

"Money is spent in Shrewsbury but we are forgotten. The path is used a lot by school children and walkers."

Councillor Dan Thomas, who represents Much Wenlock, said he was already "on the case".

He said: "It is something we are on the case with with Shropshire Council and the landowner, as I do share the concerns that the path is quite muddy. It is lovely walk down there where you have Highland cattle and it is something we are trying to improve."

He added that the public path is on private land owned by Wenlock Estate.

"I have spoken to Shropshire Council's paths team and public rights of way team as well as Wenlock Estate, and I am trying to arrange a joint meeting," Councillor Thomas added.

