Unpopular gas works in Bridgnorth street extended by another three weeks

The bridge over the River Severn in Bridgnorth is having a new gas main installed in repair work that was set to finish last week.

Utilities company Cadent began digging up the road on April 11 following the closure of St John's Street a week earlier when a gas leak was discovered.

Cadent Gas and contractors Trinity have been undertaking the renewal of the gas main and associated services along Bridge Street, between the junctions of St John’s Street and Mill Street to the junction of Cartway.

Temporary traffic lights and lane closures across the bridge have been taking place for the last four weeks, and a temporary 10mph limit is set to be in force on the bridge from next week.

The replacement gas main was set to be completed on May 2, but Cadent Gas has now said the job is likely to take longer than expected and has received permission from Shropshire Council to extend the works until May 26 - three weeks later than planned.

The Cadent works have already proved controversial in the town due to traffic delays, congestion and the effect on local trade.

When the gas works began last month, Jessica Bayley, who runs Bridgnorth Bakes in Bridge Street, said her takings have fallen from around £1,500 a week to just £200 a week when Cadent Gas began digging up the road.

Residents have also taken to Facebook to complain about the lack of activity at the works.

Robert Breakwell posted: "I’ve passed seven times in the last fortnight after two in the afternoon and I’ve never seen a single person working! There were 12 people in orange coats looking at the hole; it’s an absolute disgrace."