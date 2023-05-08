Monday ladies get crafty for coronation

The coronation display by the Monday Ladies in Bridgnorth

The Monday Ladies, a group of around 14 women in their 70s, 80s and 90s meet once a week in Bridgnorth.

The group decided to mark the King's coronation in a unique way by creating a window display made from scrap items.

Louise Holland, whose mother Anne Hartill started the Monday Ladies 30 years ago, said: "The ladies wanted to create something that meant coronation to them. So we have a couple of sentries, an afternoon tea, and our own version of the Crown Jewels.

"All if it was pieced together using scrap jewellery chocolate wrappers and Christmas ribbons to name a few."