Monday ladies get crafty for coronation

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A seniors group in Shropshire has marked the coronation with a regal display made up of scrap jewellery, sweet wrappers and other bric-a-brac.

The coronation display by the Monday Ladies in Bridgnorth
The Monday Ladies, a group of around 14 women in their 70s, 80s and 90s meet once a week in Bridgnorth.

The group decided to mark the King's coronation in a unique way by creating a window display made from scrap items.

Louise Holland, whose mother Anne Hartill started the Monday Ladies 30 years ago, said: "The ladies wanted to create something that meant coronation to them. So we have a couple of sentries, an afternoon tea, and our own version of the Crown Jewels.

"All if it was pieced together using scrap jewellery chocolate wrappers and Christmas ribbons to name a few."

She said the ladies' work is on display at Bridgnorth Library until May 13 and will then be situated at the cafe in Western Park.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

