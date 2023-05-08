Bridgnorth residents take to the street to celebrate King's coronation

St Mary's Street residents on Sunday celebrating the coronation. Picture Eddie Brown

Dozens of families from the street got together to raise a glass to the new king with many dressed in union jack themed outfits enjoying cakes and drinks during their royal coronation themed get together.

Organised by the street's resident's association, the bunting went up, food was prepared and the road closed to traffic on Sunday lunchtime.

Marguerite Elcock, who lives in St Mary's Street, said: "It was a great opportunity for residents to come together and celebrate a wonderful event.