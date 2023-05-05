Sewage seeps across supermarket car park

Sainbsury's in Bridgnorth

Residents near to Sainsbury's in Bridgnorth have taken to social media to complain about the smell.

One Facebook user said that shoppers were walking the sewage into the Whitburn Street store after it had seeped across the car park.

The post read: "Raw sewage is all over Sainsbury's car park again from their toilets - it's being walked back through the shop - everyone including pushchairs and wheelchairs are obviously walking through it and people getting into their cars. It stinks."

The sewage problem has occurred before. In August 2022, a number of residents complained to Shropshire Council about the issue, but were informed the toilet block was the supermarket's responsibility.

Sainsbury's has apologised for the inconvenience and say they were working hard to fix the problem.

A spokesperson for the supermarket group said: “We’re aware of an issue with the drains in the car park at our Bridgnorth store.