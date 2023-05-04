'New lease of life' - Apley Estate to open cafe at former Brasserie in Bridgnorth

Sally Themans and Gavin Hamilton outside the new project

Apley Estate, owners of 77 High Street, Bridgnorth, have joined forces with business growth specialists Good2Great to bring the unoccupied premises – formerly The Brasserie - back into use.

It will be transformed as a second site for the Apley Kitchen Cafe, on the ground floor, with an innovative co-working hub for local businesses and entrepreneurs across the remaining floors.

Apley Estate supports many local community initiatives, such as land for the community allotments in Bridgnorth and the tenanted use of land and premises by several Bridgnorth sports clubs.

As a result, when Good2Great were looking for a commercial space, the estate were keen provide a premises for the facility.

“We have a long-term commitment to helping small businesses and this facility will enable small businesses within our local community to use a professional working space,” said Gavin Hamilton, owner of Apley Estate.

“As well as the co-working space we are delighted to be opening the front of the ground floor as a retail space to showcase some of Apley’s finest products.”

The property, originally the print works of Bridgnorth, has stood empty since previous tenants vacated the building in 2019 but thanks to Shropshire Council’s Levelling Up fund, the large Victorian premises on the High Street is being extensively restored both internally and externally.

The Apley Kitchen Cafe will provide coffee, lunches to eat in or take away and a selection of handmade snacks to buy to both by co-working space users and the general public.

Due to its origins, the co-working space will be known as ‘The Printworks’ and will provide space for up to 38 workers with ‘hot desks’ to rent by the hour or day, meetings rooms and sound-proofed ‘zoom booths’, as well as permanent office space for local businesses.

Rental will be available on a short or long term basis, by the hour, day or month.

Sally Themans, from Good2Great, who works with new business start-ups alongside running Love Bridgnorth which aims to promote and regenerate the town, said: “It’s a great to be bringing such a prominent vacant premises on our High street back into use.

“It had been an eyesore for too long and it’s rewarding to be giving it a new lease of life.

"We had the idea for a co-working space after seeing similar successful projects in Oswestry and Shrewsbury and we hope it attracts local businesses looking to work alongside other companies in a professional and social environment and firms looking for well-appointed and compact office accommodation that they can rent on a flexible basis.