Bridgnorth puts up the bunting for King's Coronation

The coronation is likely to see people line the platforms at the Severn Valley as they did during the Jubilee (pictured)

King Charles III will be formally crowned at 11am on Saturday, May 6.

A live screening of the coronation will go ahead at St. James' Hall in Bridgnorth, which will be open to the public from 10am on the day of the coronation.

While entrance will be free, there is a limited capacity so anybody interested should contact Liz Fisher form the church on 01746 764059.

To celebrate the newly crowned King, Bridgnorth Town Council, whose Mayor Karen Sawbridge BEM is attending the ceremony in Westminster Abbey in person, is hosting a post-coronation tea party.

The event on Saturday, May 13 at Low Town Community Hall is free to attend and is aimed at residents aged 55 and over.

Those wishing to go to the tea party should contact Bridgnorth Town Council at info@bridgnorthtowncouncil.gov.uk

On May 7 and May 8 the Severn Valley Railway is also holding a King’s Coronation Afternoon Tea, where passengers can travel in style in carriages fit for a king as they enjoy sandwiches, cakes, treats, tea and coffee.

Details can be found at: svr.co.uk/event/kings-coronation-afternoon-tea/2023-05-07.

Severn Valley Railway is holding a coronation tea party

On the day itself, the bells will be ringing out at Holy Trinity Church in Much Wenlock will ring at 5pm following a special church service in the church on Friday evening.

St Mary Magdalene Church in Low Town will also be holding a service on Sunday to mark the regal occasion.

During the most sacred part of the coronation - the anointing - a special screen is to be used to hide the King from view. This screen has been designed by Shrewsbury-based iconographer Aidan Hart, and feature two bronze eagles that were cast by Bridgnorth's own Paul Kennedy, whose studio is based at Acton Round.