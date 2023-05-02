Investment company snaps up Grade II High Street building in Bridgnorth

The property sold by TSR at 5 High Street, Bridgnorth has been tastefully converted.

The three-storey property at 5 High Street extends in total to 1,321 sq ft and benefits from a prominent location.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: "The property has been extensively refurbished and upgraded to a modern high standard while also retaining a number of period features.

“It provides a ground floor retail shop/showroom with attractive display frontage with a two-storey residential apartment on the upper floors.

“As the property lends itself to a range of uses, subject to planning, it generated a good level of interest as it offers excellent letting and rental potential. We are pleased to have now completed a sale to an investment company.

“Bridgnorth continues to remain a very popular town and this sale again demonstrates the strong demand for commercial property investment opportunities in the town centre.