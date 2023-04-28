Notification Settings

Village pub is crowned the season's best by Camra

By Richard Williams

A village pub in Shropshire has been named as Pub of the Season by national beer aficionados Camra.

Ken and Mary Lavender with their Camra certificate for being Pub of the Season

The Campaign for Real Ale has named the Crown Inn in Claverley as its pub for the 2023 spring season.

Camra presented the award to landlord and landlady of the High Street village pub, Ken and Mary Lavender, on Tuesday.

Announcing their success on Facebook, the publicans said: "What an accolade. We have won Pub of the Season Spring 2023. Thank you all who voted for us and Camra for the presentation this evening."

A spokesperson for Camra said they started the Pub of the Season competition several years ago.

They added: "Its aim was to provide a simple, engaging way for Camra members to nominate and vote for pubs that they feel are making a contribution to local beer and cider, local communities, the work of Camra and reflect what truly makes a great British pub."

