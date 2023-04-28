Village pub is crowned the season's best by Camra

Ken and Mary Lavender with their Camra certificate for being Pub of the Season

The Campaign for Real Ale has named the Crown Inn in Claverley as its pub for the 2023 spring season.

Camra presented the award to landlord and landlady of the High Street village pub, Ken and Mary Lavender, on Tuesday.

Announcing their success on Facebook, the publicans said: "What an accolade. We have won Pub of the Season Spring 2023. Thank you all who voted for us and Camra for the presentation this evening."

A spokesperson for Camra said they started the Pub of the Season competition several years ago.