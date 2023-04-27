Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bridgnorth life coaches launches UK's first menopause retreat

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A Bridgnorth life coach has started the country's first menopause retreat to help women navigate the life-changing phase.

Menopause can be challenging for women
Menopause can be challenging for women

Paula Williams, who runs Team Bootcamp, which hosts a number of retreats in Bridgnorth, says menopause can be a difficult time for many women both physically and emotionally.

The menopause retreat will be the first of its kind, providing women with access to expert guidance and support.

The retreat will offer a range of activities and services, including yoga and meditation classes, nutritional coaching, group coaching sessions and individual consultations with experts in menopause management.

Paula Williams

Paula said: "I am thrilled to announce the launch of this menopause retreat. As a life coach, I have seen first-hand how challenging menopause can be for many women.

"With this retreat, we aim to provide women with a safe and nurturing environment to learn the best ways to manage their symptoms and take control of their health and well-being.

"I am confident this retreat will be a game-changer for many women, and I can't wait to welcome them to Bridgnorth."

Bridgnorth
Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Health
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News