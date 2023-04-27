Bridgnorth life coaches launches UK's first menopause retreat

Menopause can be challenging for women

Paula Williams, who runs Team Bootcamp, which hosts a number of retreats in Bridgnorth, says menopause can be a difficult time for many women both physically and emotionally.

The menopause retreat will be the first of its kind, providing women with access to expert guidance and support.

The retreat will offer a range of activities and services, including yoga and meditation classes, nutritional coaching, group coaching sessions and individual consultations with experts in menopause management.

Paula Williams

Paula said: "I am thrilled to announce the launch of this menopause retreat. As a life coach, I have seen first-hand how challenging menopause can be for many women.

"With this retreat, we aim to provide women with a safe and nurturing environment to learn the best ways to manage their symptoms and take control of their health and well-being.