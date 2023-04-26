Football clubs fields a squad of 150 for Bridgnorth walk

Bridgnorth Spartans FC, getting ready for the big Bridgnorth walk. At the front is: Amy Wheldon, 8, and Lucas Weeks, 7, and at the back with team mates is Kelly Woodcock, Chairman: Rob Woodcock, John Adems from Perry & Phillips Funeral Directors

This year's Bridgnorth walk takes place on Saturday (May 1), and among the 500 walkers and runners scheduled to take part are 146 members of the local Spartans Junior Football Club.

Coach Kelly Woodcock, said the group had joined forces with local undertakers, Perry & Phillips, to raise money for Child Bereavement UK.

The Managing Director of the funeral home, John Adams, has worked closely with the charity in his quest to get bereavement taught on the national school curriculum.

Mr Adams is is also the Funeral Industry Advisor to Child Bereavement UK.

Mrs Woodcock said: "Spartans are incredibly proud to be supporting this charity and working with Perry & Phillips Funeral Directors.

"Despite being a CASC (Community Amateur Sports Club) which means we have equitable charitable status that relies on fundraising, the club recognise the importance of giving back to our community and therefore none of the money raised will go to Spartans, but all to Child Bereavement UK.

"We are committed to inspiring our members to become positive members of the community and encourage our members to help others."

She said that Bridgnorth Spartans Junior Football Club have grown significantly over the last few years with 21 teams from u6s and u17s girls/boys and mixed teams, to the Bridgnorth Spartans Football School and most recently a Ladies Team and an Adult Walking Football Team.