Bridgnorth Cliff Railway wall fix has cost over £72,000 so far

By Richard Williams

The bill for fixing a retaining wall that saw Bridgnorth Cliff Railway close before Christmas, has so far cost more than £72,000, a town council meeting heard.

Malvern Tipping, owner of the Cliff Railway in Bridgnorth
Bridgnorth Town Council began fixing the wall at the top of the town's funicular railway at the end of last month.

The railway had to be shut just before Christmas for health and safety reasons after the discovery of the damaged wall.

The closure saw 14 out of 16 staff members at the Cliff Railway made redundant and has affected trade in the town.

Clare Turner, clerk at Bridgnorth Town Council, said last week that repairs to the retaining wall were "progressing well" and that a progress meeting with the contractor was scheduled to take place on Friday this week.

On Tuesday night, at a meeting of Bridgnorth Town Council, the clerk was asked by residents and former employees of the cliff railway how much the overall cost of fixing the wall would be.

Ms Turner said she could not give a figure for the expected total cost, but did say that so far it has cost £70,000 to have contractors repair the wall.

According to the council's accounts, more than £57,000 has so far paid out of council reserves to Telford-based Garvey Developments who are tasked with fixing the wall.

The town council has also paid £14,606 to Geldards law firm for "professional services" in relation to the retaining wall.

Ownership of the wall and who has to eventually foot the bill for fixing the wall has still not been revealed, although owner of the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway Malvern Tipping has threatened court action if he is handed the bill.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

