Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir and the Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir, will be "United In Song" as they perform at The Castle Hall, on Saturday, April 22.

The concert starts at 7:30pm with doors open at 7:10pm.

A raffle in aid of the Alzheimer's Society will be held on the night, and entry tickets are £8 (under 18s are free).