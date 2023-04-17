Notification Settings

Pub near Bridgnorth issues warning after cooking oil theft

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated:

A Shropshire community-owned pub has warned other hospitality businesses to be on the look-out after it had drums of cooking oil stolen from its yard.

The Pheasant at Neenton
The Pheasant at Neenton, near Bridgnorth, which was saved from permanent closure in 2014 after it was bought by a community group, said three men were spotted taking three drums of oil on Friday morning at around 7am.

The thieves are said to have made off in a Citroen Picasso sporting false number plates.

In a Facebook post, the pub said: "We just wanted to let everyone know in the area to keep an eye out and to make sure items are locked up, we will also be putting extra security measures in place as well."

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

