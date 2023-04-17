Bridgnorth's coronation plans are unveiled

The Church of St Mary Magdalene in Bridgnorth

St Mary Magdalene Church in the town will be holding a service on Sunday May 7 to mark the regal occasion.

The British Ironwork Centre at Oswestry has designed and made a plaque that will be installed on a civic building in Bridgnorth and unveiled by the mayor at midday on the Sunday.

There will also be a Coronation tea party. The event on Saturday May 13 at Low Town Community Hall is free to attend and is aimed at residents aged 55 and over.