Emma Dempsey, 35, took on the challenge to climb all the UK's 108 county peaks in January last year.

It followed a difficult few years for the primary school teacher, who lost her baby daughter when she was 20 weeks pregnant in 2016.

She said: "When I lost Bobbi I was 20 weeks pregnant at the time and I felt that there was quite a stigma about miscarriage and I don't think I got the support that I needed, so I turned to charity Tommy's. They have been exceptional in their support, so I wanted to do something to help the charity."

The baby charity provides help, support and funds research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

Emma says she has been all over the UK climbing peaks, and has 72 under her belt so far.

She continued: "The beauty of the challenge is that all the peaks are diverse and unique. You have huge peaks like Ben Nevis, but then Higher Holborn in the City of London is just 22 metres high.

"I've done 72 peaks now and I think realistically it will take me another year to finish. I've six peaks in Northern Ireland to do and 20 more in Scotland.

"But the challenge has let me travel to places I would never have seen and there is such history surrounding many of these places.

"Most of the county peaks I have done solo but I do have the odd friend who comes with me on some of them."

She added that she has been documenting her adventures on Instagram and has also set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for Tommy's.

"One of the lovely things about documenting my travels on Instagram is that it has reached a lot of people and some have been approaching me and talking about their struggles," she said.

"A lot of the walking community have been tremendous at supporting me too and people have even offered free rooms in B&Bs."

She added that she plans to finish climbing the peaks in Wales by the summer before heading to Northern Ireland to climb the six peaks there.

If you would like to follow Emma, her Instagram page can be found at @the_wilderness_wanderer