Cliff Railway repairs "progressing well" but owner has concerns over extent of damage

Dr Malvern Tipping who has concerns over extent of damage to wall at the Brigdnorth Cliff Railway

Repairs to the stricken funicular railway in Bridgnorth are "progressing well" the town council has said.

Work began on repairing a defective retaining wall at the town's Cliff Railway at the end of last month.

The railway had to be shut just before Christmas for health and safety reasons after the discovery of the damaged wall.

Clare Turner, clerk at Bridgnorth Town Council, said repair work to the retaining wall were "progressing well".

She added that the Town Council has a progress meeting with the contractor next week where the project and progress will be discussed.

However, owner of Bridgnorth Cliff Railway, Dr Malvern Tipping, who had to make 14 out of 16 of his staff redundant when the attraction closed last year, says he has "concerns" about the extent of the damage beyond the Railway's boundary.

He said: "Although the remaining ninety per cent of the retaining wall yet to be investigated diverges away from the Cliff Railway, it still remains of concern to us, because it retains land at a higher level.