Two-way lights while gas works in Bridgnorth take place

The bridge over the River Severn in Bridgnorth is having a new gas main installed in repair work that is set to last three weeks, with two-way lights installed on Tuesday.

If follows the closing of St John's Street in the town on April 3 after a gas leak was discovered.

Cadent Gas and its contractors Trinity will be undertaking the renewal of the gas main and associated services along Bridge Street, between the junctions of St John’s Street and Mill Street to the junction of Cartway.

During the works, the gas pipe is to be "pushed" through the length of Bridgnorth Bridge, with Shropshire Council warning of traffic delays.

In the second phase of the works, a lane closure is set for the bridge between April 18-25.

Neal Prestidge, Customer Liaison Officer at Cadent said: “These are complex but vital emergency works and we need to get started as soon as possible to ensure a safe and reliable gas supply to community.

“We know that this is a busy road, but it is vital that we replace this main and we really appreciate everyone’s patience”

The work is to be done in three phases, and traffic will be controlled by a combination of two-way and multi-way traffic lights, with delays likely.

The two-way lights were installed on Tuesday afternoon and work was set to begin immediately afterwards, a spokesperson for Shropshire Council said.