GPs to hold meet and greet at new practice

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

GPs who have taken over the contract at a Shropshire village's medical practice are to hold a dedicated meet and greet event to allow patients to learn more about the new provider.

Highley Medical Practice will have GPs from Bridgnorth
Last month health bosses announced that Bridgnorth Medical Practice would take over GP services at Highley Medical Practice.

GPs from Bridgnorth will be joined by NHS and local authority representatives, as well as local MP Philip Dunne, at the meet and greet, which takes place on Friday, April 21 in the Severn Centre Sports Hall.

Taking place between 5-6pm, patients and residents of the parish are being encouraged to attend the event to meet some of the GPs and healthcare professionals who will be regularly providing the Highley service and to find out more about what services will be offered.

Dr Jonathan Tatton, Business Partner at Bridgnorth Medical Practice, said: “For anyone wanting to find out more about the new service, please come along and say ‘hello’.

"My colleagues and I are excited to start our work in Highley and to share our plans for the new service with the community. We’re also looking forward to hearing from the local people and happy to take any questions that residents may have.

“It will be great to hear people’s views and take questions during the event, and I very much look forward to meeting people there.”

Dr Jessica Harvey, Clinical Director for the South-East Shropshire Primary Care Network, added: “This has been a fantastic collaborative effort between the NHS, Shropshire Council, local councillors and the community. I really feel this is going to be great for the health and wellbeing of Highley people.

“The event will be an excellent opportunity for those in the parish to gain any reassurance they need about the new service and to meet in person their new GPs and health professionals. We are excited to share our progress for healthcare in Highley and look forward to continuing our engagement with local people over the coming months.”

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

