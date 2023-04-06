Further disruption as Bridgnorth gas repair works extended by three weeks

Gas leak on St John's street, Bridgnorth

St John's Street in Bridgnorth was closed on April 3 after a leak in a gas main was discovered.

The road was scheduled to reopen on April 11 once repairs were completed but gas company Cadent has now said repairs are set to last until May 2.

The gas provider has found that the mains pipe that feeds the supply into the town needs to be replaced along the entire length of Bridgnorth Bridge and has warned motorists to expect further disruption.

A series of lane closures are being scheduled on the Thomas Telford-inspired bridge as contractors conduct engineering works to push through a new pipe along the length of the bridge.

The work is to be conducted in three phases. The first phase will take place between April 11 and May 2 when two-way signals will be in operation on Bridge Street at the junction of Mill Street.

Between April 18 and April 25, there will be a lane closure on the bridge along with two-way signals.

And between April 25 and May 2 there will be multi-way signals on Bridge Street and the junction of Cartway Street and Bridge Street.

Cadent said the new pipe will be made of a tough plastic which will last for many years, reducing the need for further repair works.

Neal Prestidge, Customer Liaison Officer at the gas company said: “These are complex but vital emergency works and we need to get started as soon as possible to ensure a safe and reliable gas supply to community.