Crews work for over 11 hours as blaze rips through workshop near Bridgnorth

Photo: Bridnorth Fire Station

Shropshire Fire and Rescue was called to a commercial fire in Billingsley, at just before 6am on Tuesday.

Cleobury Mortimer crews were first on the scene on Bynd Lane to discover a large garage building ablaze, with numerous vehicles and equipment inside.

Pumps from Telford Central, Tweedale, Much Wenlock Fire Station, Tenbury Fire Station and Wyre Forest Fire Station came to support the initial firefighting operations.

While the fire was largely under control by around 11am, crews remained at the scene until about 4pm, dealing with hot spots and salvage operations.