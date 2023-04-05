Notification Settings

Crews work for over 11 hours as blaze rips through workshop near Bridgnorth

By Megan Jones

Fire crews worked for over 11 hours to tackle a fire that broke out at a workshop near Bridgnorth.

Photo: Bridnorth Fire Station
Photo: Bridnorth Fire Station

Shropshire Fire and Rescue was called to a commercial fire in Billingsley, at just before 6am on Tuesday.

Cleobury Mortimer crews were first on the scene on Bynd Lane to discover a large garage building ablaze, with numerous vehicles and equipment inside.

Photo: Bridnorth Fire Station

Pumps from Telford Central, Tweedale, Much Wenlock Fire Station, Tenbury Fire Station and Wyre Forest Fire Station came to support the initial firefighting operations.

While the fire was largely under control by around 11am, crews remained at the scene until about 4pm, dealing with hot spots and salvage operations.

Photos shared by Bridgnorth Fire Station showed the single-storey workshop to be entirely consumed by the blaze.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

