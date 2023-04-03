Performers ar the Wenlock Olympian Society Live Arts Festival 2023

The Wenlock Olympian Society Live Arts Festival 2023 finished last week following four weekends of art and drama at William Brookes School and Holy Trinity Church in Much Wenlock.

The festival staged events in dance, music, speech and drama mainly drawing on local clubs and schools, but with some entrants from further afield.

Shropshire’s Vice Lieutenant, Jenny Wynn, and High Sheriff, Selina Graham, attended some of the performances.

A spokesperson for the festival, said: "The festival celebrates skill in performance as well as creativity, and each competitors’ performance is taken into consideration alongside their artistic work within a friendly and encouraging environment.

"The adjudicators are professionals in their field and winners are awarded Wenlock Olympian gold, silver, and bronze medals. Also, every competitor received a participation certificate."

The games took place ahead of the Wenlock Olympian Games that are set to take place in July.

The annual games, and their founder, Dr William Penny Brookes, are thought to have inspired the modern Olympic Games that began in 1896 after Baron Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the International Olympic Committee, visited Much Wenlock in 1890.

The annual series of sporting events are set to begin this year on July 2 at William Brookes School in Much Wenlock as well as other local venues.

The range of events continues to evolve and this year organisers say they delighted to include equestrian events provided by the Cavalier Centre.

The games will also celebrate the life of Harold Langley who took part in the pentathlon event of the 1923 Wenlock Olympian Games, which was watched by 3,000 spectators.

He later went on to represent Great Britain in the Paris Olympics of 1924 alongside Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddle, who were immortalised in the film Chariots of Fire.