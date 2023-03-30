Big changes planned for parking in Bridgnorth

Free parking in a number of bays is to be scrapped in Bridgnorth

The cost of resident's permits in Bridgnorth are set to double from the summer if the changes get the go-ahead, while a number of free, limited-time waiting bays around the town are to be scrapped.

The plans by Shropshire Council follow an earlier consultation held in May and June last year and are aimed at reducing vehicle congestion, facilitating the safe passage of traffic as well as giving residents better opportunities to park near to their homes.

Among the changes outlined by the authority include the scrapping of a number of limited waiting bays in the town centre.

Currently, motorists are allowed to park for a set period of time - usually an hour or half hour - at no charge in places such as East Castle Street or West Castle Street.

The proposed changes will see these free bays changed to residents' permit holders only from 8am-8pm in East Castle Street and residents only 24 hours a day in West Castle Street.

But residents will not be able to park their cars in these bays for free.

Currently, Shropshire Council charges residents £50 a year for a parking permit, but from this summer, car owners in the town will see this annual fee double to £100.

Residents are also being told they can start using the Council-owned car parks in the town during the evening, such as the North or South Listley Street car park, between 4pm and 10am, although the annual cost for one of these evening permits will cost car owners in the town £384 a year.

Other changes being proposed by Shropshire Council will see two new restricted parking zones set up in Cartway and Friar’s Street aimed at preventing unsafe parking, while Railway Street will also be made a residents’ permit parking area only.

A raft of the parking proposals are outlined for a number of streets within Bridgnorth and people are being advised to check the full details for each scheme on the Shropshire Council website.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for parking, said: “In response to concerns about parking congestion we’re giving consideration to the introduction and revision of a number of residents’ on-street parking schemes in Bridgnorth.

“Our parking team and local councillors carried out a review of the residents’ parking schemes in Bridgnorth in an attempt to make improvements to the various schemes currently operating – and we have now gathered the views of local residents and businesses through our recent consultations,

“Now we really want people to see our final proposals and tell us what they think.”