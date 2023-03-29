Notification Settings

Commendation for Bridgnorth Journal in newspaper awards

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire weekly newspaper has been commended at a leading newspaper awards ceremony.

The Bridgnorth Journal, sister paper to the Shropshire Star, has won a commendation at the 2023 Newspaper Awards.

The awards, which recognise excellence in printed newspapers, commended the Journal in the Local Weekly Newspaper of the Year category.

The Cambridge Independent, part of the Iliffe Media Group, took the top spot in the category.

But there was more award success for MNA Media (Midlands News Association) the publisher of the Journal that also publishes the Shropshire Star and Express & Star daily newspapers, as its Shropshire Magazine won Regional Supplement/Magazine of the Year.

The awards were handed out at a gala ceremony, sponsored by Fujifilm, at the Hilton London Bankside in the capital on Tuesday.

Gary Cullum, director of the Newspaper Awards, says: “The printed newspaper remains integral to the success and profitability of the news media industry.

"Printed newspapers will evolve for many years to come and will continue to be published alongside their digital counterparts."

