Commendation for Bridgnorth Journal in newspaper awards

The Bridgnorth Journa has won a commendation at the 2023 Newspaper Awards

The Bridgnorth Journal, sister paper to the Shropshire Star, has won a commendation at the 2023 Newspaper Awards.

The awards, which recognise excellence in printed newspapers, commended the Journal in the Local Weekly Newspaper of the Year category.

The Cambridge Independent, part of the Iliffe Media Group, took the top spot in the category.

But there was more award success for MNA Media (Midlands News Association) the publisher of the Journal that also publishes the Shropshire Star and Express & Star daily newspapers, as its Shropshire Magazine won Regional Supplement/Magazine of the Year.

The awards were handed out at a gala ceremony, sponsored by Fujifilm, at the Hilton London Bankside in the capital on Tuesday.

Gary Cullum, director of the Newspaper Awards, says: “The printed newspaper remains integral to the success and profitability of the news media industry.