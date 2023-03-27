Notification Settings

Crowds turn out as vintage tractor run ploughs on for the 24th time

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorth

More than a hundred vintage tractors took to Bridgnorth at the weekend for the 24th running of the annual Shropshire Vintage Tractor Run.

Bridgnorth Town Marshal Tony Head, on his Grey Ferguson tractors during the Shropshire Vintage Tractor Run on Sunday (March 26). Picture Malvern Tipping, Bridgnorth Cliff Railway
Organisers say 114 historic machines took part in the annual convoy on Sunday (March 26) with vintage tractors coming from across the country - the furthest being from North Yorkshire.

Starting at Lower Cockshutt Farm at 10am, the vehicles made their way through Bradley Wood, Monkhopton and Tasley before stopping for lunch before packed crowds at Bridgnorth High St.

David Spruce, organiser of the event, said: "We had a terrific day. It was packed in the High Street, which was great," he said. "Bridgnorth is in the heart of the farming community which is why this event is so popular. Everybody that came with a vintage tractor was a farmer and we all had a great day."

He said the event, which celebrates its quarter of a century in the town next year, raised around £2,000 for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

A similar festive event held in December saw nearly 200 tractors in the convoy and raised £10,000 for Hope House Children's Hospices.

Richard Williams

