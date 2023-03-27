Crowds turn out as vintage tractor run ploughs on for the 24th time

Bridgnorth Town Marshal Tony Head, on his Grey Ferguson tractors during the Shropshire Vintage Tractor Run on Sunday (March 26). Picture Malvern Tipping, Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

Organisers say 114 historic machines took part in the annual convoy on Sunday (March 26) with vintage tractors coming from across the country - the furthest being from North Yorkshire.

Starting at Lower Cockshutt Farm at 10am, the vehicles made their way through Bradley Wood, Monkhopton and Tasley before stopping for lunch before packed crowds at Bridgnorth High St.

David Spruce, organiser of the event, said: "We had a terrific day. It was packed in the High Street, which was great," he said. "Bridgnorth is in the heart of the farming community which is why this event is so popular. Everybody that came with a vintage tractor was a farmer and we all had a great day."

He said the event, which celebrates its quarter of a century in the town next year, raised around £2,000 for the Midlands Air Ambulance.