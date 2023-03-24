Car hits wall and 4x4 overturns in same Shropshire hamlet 90 minutes apart

On Thursday, crews from Much Wenlock Fire Station were called to two road crashes at Brockton, on the B4378 between Much Wenlock and Shipton.
Crews attended a crash in Brockton at around 6pm in which a 4x4 had overturned. The fire service was assisted by the police, who temporarily closed the road, as well as colleagues from Bridgnorth Fire Station.
Fire crews released a casualty from the car, who was transferred to ambulance crews.
The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for information.
It followed a crash about an hour and a half prior, in which a driver had hit a wall at a crossroads in Brockton.
There were no reports of serious injury but fire crews had to make the vehicle, believed to be a Mazda sports car, safe.
The two incidents occurred just a day after fire crews at Much Wenlock had been rehearsing road traffic incidents at the fire station, where they used a variety of tools and equipment on donated vehicles.
In a Facebook post on Thursday night, Much Wenlock Fire Station said: "Good thing we had RTC practice last night! Much Wenlock has had a busy day.
"All casualties in the safe hands of the ambulance crews."