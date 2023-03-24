Golf club captain cooks up success for Age UK

Forner Bridgnorth Golf Club Ladies Captain Carrie Lees (right) pesenting a cheque to Catherine McCloy of Age UK

Carrie Lees who was captain between 2021-22, visited Age UK’s Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin office in Shrewsbury after a variety of fundraising drives during her tenure.

A cheque for £2,000 had already been handed to the charity following sales of a golfing themed Cookbook, a project that Carrie started with the support of the club during the first Covid lockdown in Spring 2020.

Members were asked for recipe contributions and printing was covered by advertising from local companies so all monies raised from sales were divided between both Captains’ charities and the Club.

After generating £1,000 from sales of the book, Barclays Bank matched it with another £1,000 as part of the bank's Covid charity pound-for-pound match scheme.

Last week, Carrie presented another cheque for £3,024.67 to Catherine McCloy, Head of Income Generation, at Age UK that was generated by further sales of the book, golf events, donations, and sales of jams made by club member Barbara Talbott.

Carrie said she was "delighted" that the overall amount raised was over £5,000 and she and Age UK thanked members of Bridgnorth Golf Club for their support.