New GP provider found for Highley

GP servies have been extended at Highley Medical Centre

In November last year, the management at Highley Medical Practice gave notice of plans to end the contract to manage its doctor services.

The move sparked concerns that the practice could close – although NHS bosses insisted at the time that they were working to ensure that the service would continue.

Health bosses at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have now revealed that Bridgnorth Medical Practice will be the new GP service provider for Highley.

Access to GPs and other healthcare professionals will continue until the end of June under the current provider, Highley Medical Centre, and will transition to the new provider from July 1.

However, patients of the existing Bridgnorth Medical Practice in Old Smithfield, have been told that their services will be unaffected by the move.

Dr Michael Magill, Senior Partner at Bridgnorth Medical Practice, said: “We are delighted to have won the contract for Highley and very much look forward to starting our work in the parish.

“We have a brilliant team to offer our new patients and are confident that we will be able to provide the people of Highley with a new and improved service. There will also be some familiar faces within the new team that Highley patients will recognise.

“To ensure a smooth transition for patients, our healthcare professionals will be working closely to organise the new service effectively. At this stage, there is nothing that patients need to do as all patient records will be automatically transferred across.

“For anyone wanting to find out more, and to speak with myself and colleagues, we will be attending a ‘Meet and Greet’ at the Severn Centre on Friday, April 21 at 5pm which we look forward to.

“For our existing patients in Bridgnorth, I would like to reassure everyone that their service will not be affected in any way by this development. We are treating the services provided in Highley in a very separate way to avoid any impact.”

Under the agreement, patients in Highley will gain access to more healthcare services, as well as to additional services based in Bridgnorth.

These additional services will include access to an Urgent Care Practitioner, General Nursing including chronic disease clinics, as well as a phlebotomy and simple dressings clinic in Highley.

Patients will also have access to other services in Bridgnorth such as minor surgery, skin clinics, family planning, minor injuries, complex dressings and more.

The announcement has come following the conclusion of a procurement process carried out by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. Bridgnorth Medical Practice is currently rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Emma Pyrah, Associate Director of Primary Care at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “With Bridgnorth as our new provider for Highley, we are confident that a high-quality service will be provided and that a smooth transition will take place for our patients.”