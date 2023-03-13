Notification Settings

Singapore violin soloist to appear at spring concert

By Richard Williams

Bridgnorth Sinfonia's spring concert will take place on Saturday April 1 at St Mary Magdalen Church in High Town.

Violin soloist Shuang Wu.

Compositions include Bruckner's Overture in G minor and Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, which will be performed by the soloist, Shuang Wu.

She said: “When I was growing up in Singapore there was always music playing in the house. It was from the age of three that I wanted to learn an instrument when I pointed to the violin in an orchestral concert playing on the TV.

"The violin is an instrument capable of creating so many different colours and nuances.

"It is my voice for creative expression and I hope that through it I will be able to speak to my audiences.”

Shuang is studying politics, philosophy and law at King's College, London, and has performed with the leading London amateur orchestra the Ernest Read Symphony Orchestra.

The performance at the church in East Castle Street will begin at 7.30pm.

