Councillors welcome Bridgnorth road resurfacing plans

The Mall in Bridgnorth is to be resurfaced

Bridgnorth councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight and Christian Lea have been calling on Shropshire Highways to have the section of the road around the Mall resurfaced for some time.

They said the road is regularly used by residents of the Mall and Grove Crescent as well as vehicles travelling to and from businesses at The Hive Works off Grove Crescent.

Earlier this year, Shropshire Highways recognised that the condition of the road was poor and they asked the Council’s Highways contractors Kier to produce a “design and build” proposal for the section of road.

Following the proposal , resurfacing works are now set to be undertaken on The Mall in Bridgnorth between Monday, March 20 and March 24 between 9.30am and 4pm each day.

Shropshire Councillor Christian Lea said “Councillor Hurst-Knight and I very much welcome the news that resurfacing works are going to be carried out on The Mall next week.

"This work will be very much welcomed by local residents and whilst there will be no road closure in place whilst the work is being carried out, site operatives will be able to assist any resident who needs assistance.”

Whilst the work on The Mall is being undertaken, resurfacing works are also going to be carried out on Morfe Road.