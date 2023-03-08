Notification Settings

Civil War re-enactment among carnival plans

By Richard Williams

A Shropshire carnival is set to return in May, with a Civil War re-enactment among its highlights.

Last year's Bridgnorth Carnival

Bridgnorth Town Carnival organisers say they are well ahead with preparations for this year’s event, set to take place on Sunday, May 28.

The carnival will see a procession of floats led by RAF Pipes and Drums go from High Town to Severn Park .

Last year, the event was held on June 3 to coincide with the Queen's Jubilee and saw hundreds of people line the town's streets to watch the carnival go by.

For 2023, organisers say the carnival will commemorate Bridgnorth's rich history during the English Civil War.

Organiser, James Gittins, said: “This year’s Town Carnival really will offer great fun for all the family and we are expecting an even bigger turnout than last year.

“One of the highlights will certainly be the Civil War battle re-enactment by the Conquest Living History Society, which will really reflect Bridgnorth’s history – our town, was of course, heavily involved in the battle between the Roundheads and the Royalists."

He said the event will include something for all the family, from live music to the carnival stalls.

"We still have room for more groups in our Carnival procession, so please email us if you would like to take part," added Mr Gittins.

For those wanting to take part in this year's carnival procession or apply as stall-holders, email: bridgnorthtowncarnival@yahoo.com.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

