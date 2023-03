The former Co-op store in Lodge Lane in Bridgnorth has been taken over by Morrison's

The Lodge Lane Co-op in The Grove area of the town, was closed in January after owners Midcounties Co-operative found the site was "no longer in line with its long-term strategy".

However, they assured staff that their jobs were safe as a new buyer had been found for the store.

Morrisons has now confirmed they have taken over the Bridgnorth Co-operative, which is to soon be branded Morrison's Daily.