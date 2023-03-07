Country house launches recruitment day to find new volunteers

Dudmaston Hall near Quatt is holding a recruitment day

Dudmaston Hall, near Quatt, a few miles south of Bridgnorth, say they have a range of opportunities for people willing to learn new skills and knowledge while inspiring others.

To help in the search, the National Trust property is holding a volunteer recruitment day on Sunday, March 12 between 11am-4pm.

Gow Gibson, Operations Manager at Dudmaston Hall said: “Dudmaston is an incredible place to volunteer, with such a diverse offer. From art galleries to miles of countryside walking routes, there’s a place at the property to suit everyone.

“Whether you want to put years of skills and experience towards our cause or just want to try something brand new, we’ll have a role to suit you.

"Whatever your interest or enthusiasm, there’s sure to be an opportunity for you to help with the vital work of keeping Dudmaston special forever, for everyone.

"Perhaps you’re already a regular dog walker in Comer Woods, part of the Dudmaston Estate. Could you monitor footpaths, checking any signage and facilities along the way?"

She added that in particular, they were looking for house and gallery guides to share stories with visitors about the people who lived at Dudmaston, as well as the objects and artworks in the collection.

The property is also looking for welcome volunteers to help give each visitor an enjoyable and memorable visit, as well as people to give their time helping serve food and beverages and to help out during seasonal events.