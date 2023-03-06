More than 800 Shropshire schoolchildren to get lessons in safety

Children at a previous Crucial Crew safey event

Taking place at Bridgnorth Rugby Club, from June 19-23, the week-long programme will see 10-year-olds from around 40 primary schools in the South Shropshire area take part.

Organised by the Bridgnorth and South Shropshire Crucial Crew, the event started 25 years ago and since that date more than 15,000 children have participated.

The children, all from Year 6, will experience 12 different 'workshops', with topics ranging from drug and alcohol awareness, fire, water, electricity and road safety, to farm safety and health related topics.

There is also an important segment on senior school bullying, “acted” and led by pupils from a school in Oldbury Wells.

Crucial Crew chair, Chris Aked, said: “Last year we were able to restart the event after a two-year break caused by Covid.

"Bridgnorth Rugby Club kindly offered their facilities and the riverside setting provided a great location for the event with pupils and teachers alike saying how much they enjoyed and learned from it.

“In the coming weeks we’ll be working with the schools to book their places and arrange the timetable.

"In the meantime we have to raise the funds to hold the event which costs about £18,000 to put on. About half of the money comes from grants from local councils and charities but we’re also looking for help from local companies.”

He added that the event is run by volunteers, with the emergency services, voluntary sector and utility companies providing the training in their areas of expertise.