Market town bucks UK trend as houses sell quicker and at higher prices

Houses in Bridgnorth are selling faster in 2023 than they were in 2022

According to Rightmove, the average house in Bridgnorth cost £300,441 in January 2023, up from £287,483 in January 2022 – a 4.3 per cent increase.

The online vendor says that Bridgnorth is one of 10 towns in the UK where homes are selling faster than they were a year ago.

During this time last year, homes across the UK were being sold more quickly than ever and at record prices, with the average time to sell a property taking just 42 days.

In most places around the country, the property market has now settled, Rightmove has said, with the average time to sell a home lengthening to 66 days.

But bucking the trend are ten areas of the UK, including Bridgnorth, where homes are selling faster than they were last year.

According to Rightmove it is currently taking 35 days to sell a home in Bridgnorth, which is 15 per cent quicker than in took in 2022 when homes took an average of 49 days to sell, putting it eighth in Rightmove’s list of speedy house sales.

Topping Rightmove’s list for speed of sales, is Jesmond in Newcastle Upon Tyne where houses are going in 33 days – a third faster than they were in 2022 when it took an average of 64 days to sell a home.

Also making the list are Carterton in Oxfordshire (38 days in 2023 from 64 days in 2022), Fenham, also in Newscastle Upon Tyne (33 days in 2023 from 55 days in 2022), and Hoole in Chester where homes went in 32 days in 2023 compared to 48 in 2022.

“Things like house prices, and the time it takes to sell a home, can be different from one town to the next, and even from street-to-street,” a spokesperson for Rightmove said.

“This is often dependent on factors like availability of homes for sale, the popularity of the location, and how affordable properties are.