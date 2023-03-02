Shropshire company director delivering hope to Ukraine on 90cc moped nears country's border

Stuart Bratt from Highley is riding his moped from Bridgnorth to Ukraine

Stuart Bratt, 58, from Highley, set off from Bridgnorth on Friday, February 24 on the 3,000-mile return trip, with nothing but a small tent and some "hope".

A JustGiving page he set up before his trip has already surpassed its £1,000 target and received £1,776 in donations for the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Mr Bratt, who set off on the anniversary of the day Russian forces invaded last year, said Thursday morning that he was just 125 miles from the Lublin Polish Red Cross Logistics Centre, near the Polish border with Ukraine.

The former British championship motocross rider has been averaging around 220-miles a day on his 39-year-old bike during his journey, which has a top speed of just 35mph and is too slow to travel on motorways.

In an update on his Facebook page, the director of Ultra Compact Limited in Bridgnorth, who has also nicknamed his bike "Hope", said: "We have just 125 miles between us and something quite special.

"The very idea someone could ride an ageing classic scooter from England to Ukraine in under one week to many would be unthinkable/not possible.

"When we reach Lublin later today we’ll be less than two hours by car from the Ukrainian border, whilst remaining in a completely safe zone.

"One of the underlying reasons for the ride via this method of transport was to show the UK people just how close we are to these people in mainland Europe.

"Ukraine is not on the other side of the world as some might imagine; it’s five days ride on a scooter from Rotterdam, or two days by car.

"Today's route looks straightforward enough, but Hope I’m having to coax along somewhat.

"She’s started to consume a little more engine oil than I’d like, therefore the order of the day will be more regular stops and checks than have been the norm on this trip so far. We don’t want to fall at the final hurdle so to speak."

Once he arrives, Mr Bratt will deliver a small amount of humanitarian aid, predominantly for babies and children, before setting off on the return journey.