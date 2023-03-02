Birth of rock n' roll celebrated in Chelmarsh

The 309s are to appear at Chelmarsh Parish Hall near Bridgnorth

The Arts Alive event at Chelmarsh Parish Hall, near Bridgnorth, is to host popular West Yorkshire five-piece band The 309s on Friday, March 10 at 7.30pm.

The band bring the sounds of the 1940s and 50s alive with their infectious songs and swinging beats.

Organisers say there will be a mixture of old sounding original songs and fresh sounding covers delivered with humour and energy.

"Dress in style for a fantastic evening of songs and stories that transport you to the dawn of rock and roll. You may even be able get up and dance," a spokesperson for the Arts Alive said.

She added: "The seating will be cabaret style so please bring your own drinks, if you wish. Interval tea, coffee and cakes are included in the ticket price."