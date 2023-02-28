Notification Settings

Antiques centre creates bottle openers to support stricken cliff railway

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

An antiques centre in a Shropshire town has produced a series of bottle openers to support a funicular railway that was closed due to health and safety fears.

One of the Cliff Railway bottle openers made from American bourbon whiskey barrel staves

The Old Mill Antique Centre in Low Town, Bridgnorth, is donating £5 from each sale of the bottle openers to the town's Cliff Railway, which was closed in December after structural issues were found with a retaining wall.

The bottle openers, which cost £15 each, are made from American bourbon whiskey barrel staves and were made by one of the stall holders at the centre in a bid to support the 132-year-old attraction.

Lindsey Westwood from The Old Mill Antiques Centre, said: "The reason we have done it is to support the Cliff Railway and bring attention and raise a little money for it.

"It is not just a historical and visitor attraction but also it is a local amenity and as a Bridgnorth company that has been hear from many years we wanted to support the railway which is a Bridgnorth asset."

News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

